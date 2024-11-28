Finland’s Summa to Set Up Drone Manufacturing to Aid Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s Summa Defence Oy will start producing drones in the Nordic country in an effort to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

Summa plans to start industrial-scale drone manufacturing in collaboration with its Ukrainian partners during the first half of next year, the Finnish company said in a statement on Thursday. The company aims to quickly increase the number of drones used in combat in Ukraine while also supplying them across the European Union and North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries, it said.

Drones have become a critical part of Ukraine’s battle against Russia where both sides have raced to develop and adapt the technology to their advantage. Hundreds of new drone manufacturers have sprung up in Ukraine.

Via its subsidiary Summa Drones, the Finnish defense and security technology company will form a joint venture with its Ukrainian partners, including KORT, ELF-Systems, Skyassist and MPS Development LLC. It will make ground and marine drones in addition to aerial ones.

