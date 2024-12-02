Airbus Said to Have Delivered About 80 Aircraft in November

(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE delivered about 80 aircraft in November, according to people familiar with the matter, hitting a monthly high for this year as the planemaker edges closer to its annual target with just a few weeks remaining.

The planemaker will need to deliver about 130 planes in December in order to meet its 2024 goal of 770 units. The company has said the pace tends to pick up toward the end of the year, and Airbus managed to hand over more than 100 jets in the final month of many of the past years.

The people asked not to be identified discussing confidential data. Airbus declined to comment on November deliveries.

Last month, Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said meeting the annual guidance would be a “tough journey,” although he still expected to meet the goal. The planemaker plans to decide “as late as we can” on its 2025 output target, Faury said at the time, as it waits to get a better insight into the health of the supply chain.

The European planemaker has repeatedly cautioned that supply-chain bottlenecks and issues with engines are preventing it from raising output to levels it had previously aimed to achieve. In June, Airbus pared back its delivery guidance to 770 units from 800, and also pushed back by a year the timeline to ramp up output of its popular A320neo family of single-aisle jets to 75 units a month.

Airbus rose as much as 1.8% in Paris trading. The stock has gained 7.7% this year.

Pre-pandemic, Airbus routinely delivered about 130 jets in December, handing over 138 planes in the month in 2019, and 127 in 2018.

