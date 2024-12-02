Nike to Shut Down Virtual Sneaker Label RTFKT Under New CEO

Shoppers inside the Nike House of Innovation store on Fifth Avenue in New York, US, on Friday, June 28, 2024. Nike Inc. shares sank after the sneaker company's full-year outlook missed expectations, stoking investor concerns about waning demand and competition from upstarts On and Hoka, as well as rival Adidas AG. Photographer Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. is shutting down its digital sneaker division RTFKT as the world’s largest athletic-wear company realigns priorities under a new chief executive officer.

“Today, we’re announcing the plan to wind down RTFKT operations,” the brand said in a statement on Monday. It will cease services by the end of January 2025.

Nike Chief Executive Officer Elliott Hill has reshuffled leadership roles since he took over in October, but has yet to present a turnaround plan. The company, which postponed an investor day set for November, is scheduled to report earnings on Dec. 19.

Nike acquired RTFKT, pronounced “artifact,” for an undisclosed sum in 2021 amid a frenzy around non-fungible tokens and the metaverse, releasing digital shoes for shoppers to buy. Former CEO John Donahoe said at the time that Nike would invest in RTFKT to “extend Nike’s digital footprint and capabilities.”

RTFKT is setting up an updated website that showcases and preserves its design work throughout its history.

A spokesperson for Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

