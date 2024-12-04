Colombian President Says Finance Chief Bonilla Expected to Quit

Ricardo Bonilla, Colombia's finance minister, during an interview at the Finance Ministry headquarters in Bogota, Colombia, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Bonilla has said that Colombia's central bank has to seriously consider lowering the benchmark interest rate by 75bps to 10% in the next monetary policy meeting on Sept. 30.

(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s finance chief Ricardo Bonilla is likely to step down amid accusations of wrongdoing, President Gustavo Petro said.

“I expect his resignation, not because I think he is guilty, but because they want to tear him apart for being loyal to the government program,” Petro said Wednesday, in a post on X.

The nation’s dollar notes due in 2036 slipped from a session high to 100.1 cents on the dollar, according to indicative pricing data collected by Bloomberg.

Bonilla is currently defending himself from allegations of corruption. An adviser accused him of having known of lawmakers approving loans in exchange for government contracts that personally benefitted them. Bonilla denies this.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.