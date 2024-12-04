Despite Trump, Mexico’s Remittances Projected to Grow: Chart

(Bloomberg) -- Annual remittances to Mexico have risen for a decade, and forecasts in a report published this week see them rising again this year and next. At the same time, the projected increases of 4.1% and 3% for 2024 and 2025 would mean four years of slowing growth, but — according to BBVA and the National Population Council’s Yearbook of Migration and Remittances — it’s not due to Trump. “The main driver of migration is the labor market in the United States, as long as there’s still a demand for migrant labor the flow of remittances to Mexico will continue,” said Juan Jose Li Ng, senior economist at BBVA Mexico. “A hardening of immigration policy under the future Trump administration could affect the quality of life of immigrants, but it will probably have little impact on the total volume of Mexican immigrants in the country.”

