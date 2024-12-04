Romanian Pro-EU Parties Agree Coalition to Stave Off Far-Right

(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s pro-European parties signed a deal to form a coalition in an attempt to keep nationalist forces out of power ahead of a presidential election run-off on Sunday that has a Russia-friendly candidate as the front-runner.

In an unprecedented accord on Wednesday, the previous two ruling parties — the Social Democrats and the Liberals — agreed to start talks with the Save Romania Union, the ethnic Hungarians party and the representative of minorities to form a government after the presidential ballot.

The move would give the alliance a solid majority in the next parliament.

The parties also urged citizens to vote for a president who will keep Romania on a pro-European path in what effectively amounts to an endorsement of the Save Romania Union leader Elena Lasconi, who will face Calin Georgescu, a fringe newcomer, in the run-off on Sunday.

Romania’s political establishment was blindsided by the surprise victory of Georgescu in the first round of voting. The candidate, who has campaigned heavily on the TikTok social media platform, opposed military aid to Ukraine and has questioned the benefits of NATO membership.

