Singapore PM Wong Appointed Chief of Ruling Party Ahead of Poll

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s ruling party appointed Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as its secretary general, in a widely expected move ahead of a general election due next year.

The appointment, announced in a statement on Wednesday, consolidates Wong’s leadership as the People’s Action Party hopes to regain voter confidence amid a series of setbacks, including a former minister sentenced to jail.

Wong, who became prime minister in May, has pledged to boost safety nets and re-skilling programs as part of a national strategy to fight income inequality. He replaces Lee Hsien Loong, who was also former premier and will remain on the party committee.

