Supreme Court Signals Support for Laws Curbing Trans Care

Police stand between demonstrators in support of gender affirming treatment, left, and demonstrators in support of the Tennessee case against gender affirming treatment for minors, right, outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. The US Supreme Court is considering the constitutionality of state laws that ban gender-affirming treatments for minors less than five years after the justices outlawed job discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court suggested it’s likely to uphold laws that ban gender-affirming treatments for minors as the justices considered a case that could determine the rights of transgender children in two dozen states.

Hearing arguments in Washington, five of the court’s conservatives voiced skepticism at contentions by the Biden administration and affected families that a Tennessee law violates the Constitution’s equal protection guarantee.

“It seems to me that we look to the Constitution, and the Constitution doesn’t take sides on how to resolve that medical and policy debate,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh said.

The case comes at a fraught time for transgender Americans, following a presidential election campaign that helped put them at the center of the nation’s cultural divide. Donald Trump and his allies spent tens of millions on anti-trans ads, and the candidate at his rallies repeatedly raised the specter of transgender athletes overwhelming their female competitors.

Tennessee bans puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery for those under 18. Opponents say the law and similar measures around the country fly in the face of the widely accepted clinical guidelines for treating youths with gender dysphoria, the condition characterized by distress over the incongruence between one’s gender identity and birth-assigned sex.

Supporters say the laws protect vulnerable children from risky and dangerous medical procedures.

Key justices indicated reluctance to get in the middle of that debate by second-guessing the judgments of state lawmakers. “It seems to me that it is something where we are extraordinarily bereft of expertise,” Chief Justice John Roberts said.

Roberts is likely to be a pivotal vote. He was one of two conservatives, along with Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was in the majority in 2020 when the court ruled 6-3 that federal law bars job discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Gorusch asked no questions during Wednesday’s session, which spanned two and a half hours.

Another conservative, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, was more muted in her criticisms than some of her colleagues. On two occasions, she asked lawyers to clarify that the court wasn’t considering a separate line of argument that parents have a constitutional right to make medical decisions for their children.

“You agree that the parental rights question is not before the court, so it would be open to parents to continue to press that point in other cases?” she asked Tennessee Solicitor General Matthew Rice, who responded that he did.

The court’s liberals were pointed in their skepticism toward the law. Justice Sonia Sotomayor reacted strongly when Rice said “the best check against misguided laws” was the democratic process.

“When you’re 1% of the population or less, very hard to see how the democratic process is going to protect you,” she said.

The argument itself marked a historic moment, as American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Chase Strangio became the first transgender attorney ever to argue a case in the Supreme Court. He represented transgender youths and their families.

Tennessee says it enacted the law last year amid a sharp rise in the number of diagnoses of gender dysphoria among minors. Of Americans 13 to 17 years old, about 1.4% identify as transgender, according to a 2022 study by the Williams Institute.

A federal appeals court upheld the Tennessee law, along with a similar Kentucky measure.

The case is United States v. Skrmetti, 23-477.

