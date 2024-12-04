Warburg-Backed BW Industrial Is Pursuing Future Vietnam IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Warburg Pincus-backed BW Industrial, a logistics and industrial property developer, is continuing to pursue plans for a future Vietnam initial public offering, according to Chief Operating Officer Fion Ng.

“That’s definitely one of the potential options in the future that we are continuing to pursue,” Ng said in an interview with Haslinda Amin on Bloomberg Television Wednesday.

The IPO timing will depend on market conditions, she said. The company will have to “pace ourselves in terms of getting ourselves continually up to scale.”

