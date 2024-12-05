Lilly to Boost Weight-Loss Drug Supply With $3 Billion Expansion

(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co. is spending another $3 billion to build out its US manufacturing footprint as it ramps up production of its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drugs.

The latest investment will expand a newly acquired production plant in Wisconsin, with construction expected to begin next year, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The move will help meet growing demand for injectable drugs like Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Lilly’s plan brings its total investment in Wisconsin to $4 billion and adds to $23 billion already committed to build, expand and acquire manufacturing facilities globally since 2020. It also comes as companies, particularly those involved in sensitive sectors like health care, are bringing more of their operations back to American shores.

“Today’s announcement represents our single largest US manufacturing investment outside our home state of Indiana and will add to our ability to expand capacity to make both our existing and future pipeline of medicines right here in the Midwest,” said Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and president of Lilly Manufacturing Operations.

Lilly’s blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes drugs have made it the most valuable pharmaceutical company in the world. Zepbound, used to treat obesity, and Mounjaro, a diabetes drug, are in extremely high demand, with Lilly seeking to establish reliable supplies.

The company is just coming out of months-long shortages of the medications that stemmed from the complex process used to make its autoinjector devices. The Wisconsin plant, located in Kenosha county between Chicago and Milwaukee, will also help with device assembly and packaging.

The expanded facility will add 750 high-skilled jobs to the location including operators, technicians, engineers and scientists. Another 2,000 jobs will be created during the construction period, according to the statement.

“Southeastern Wisconsin has seen tremendous growth over the past year with major companies announcing significant investments in our state,” said Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who has been working to turn his state into a leader in life sciences.

Lilly and other pharmaceutical companies are trying to bring more of their operations home in a bid to shorten and fortify supply chains. Drug makers are also contending with the US government’s burgeoning crackdown on Chinese biotechnology companies, along with consolidation among contract manufacturers.

In February, Lilly’s rival Novo Nordisk A/S shelled out $11 billion to buy three plants from Catalent Inc., one of the largest contract manufacturers of injectable medicines in the country.

