Syrian Army Retreats From City of Hama in Fresh Blow to Assad

(Bloomberg) -- Syria’s army has retreated from the city of Hama in the face of a rebel advance, according to the country’s main news agency, dealing a fresh blow to President Bashar al-Assad as he seeks to hold onto power.

Hama lies around halfway between Aleppo, which opposition fighters captured in a shock advance on government-held territory last week, and the capital of Damascus. The Syrian military said it redeployed outside the city to save civilians at risk of being caught up in fighting, according to a statement cited by the Sana agency on Thursday.

That came after opposition groups entered the center of Hama, “despite suffering heavy losses,” the military said.

The capture of Hama marks rapid progress by the rebel forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a former affiliate of al-Qaeda that’s designated a terrorist organization by the US and others. The next stop, if they advance further south, would be the city of Homs. Its capture would potentially cut Damascus off from the main land route to the Mediterranean coast.

The fighting represents the biggest threat to Assad since 2015, when Iranian and Russian forces helped him recapture territory taken during the ongoing civil war. Tehran said Wednesday it would weigh sending troops to Syria if requested by Assad. It’s unclear what Russian President Vladimir Putin will do while focused on his own conflict in Ukraine, though Moscow has used warplanes to strike rebel positions.

That question is becoming ever more urgent as the opposition advance shows little sign of letting up.

“Depending on the situational analysis, we will be able to speak about the level of assistance the Syrian authorities will need to handle the militants and eliminate the threat,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said to reporters on Thursday, according to Interfax news agency.

Though Assad has held most of Syria’s major cities for the past eight years or so, many areas of the country are ruled by opposition groups. Turkish-backed rebels this week captured Tal Rifat, near Aleppo, according to Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu, a setback for US-allied Kurdish forces who had been holding the town.

