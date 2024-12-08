Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Has Lost 43,000 Soldiers on Battlefield

(Bloomberg) -- Kyiv says fatalities among its soldiers since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 have reached 43,000, a rare estimate much lower than a figure offered by US President-elect Donald Trump.

The toll was revealed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a statement on the social media platform X on Sunday, hours after Trump claimed that Ukraine’s had “lost” 400,000 soldiers.

Still, it’s unclear if Trump was referring to wounded troops as well as those killed. Zelenskiy said there had been 370,000 cases of “medical assistance for the wounded” on the battlefield, including light or repeat injuries. About half of the Ukrainian soldiers wounded in action have later returned to service, he said.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, the morning after a meeting in Paris with Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump provided an estimate of casualties for both Ukrainian and Russian troops in the almost three-year old war.

“Close to 600,000 Russian soldiers lay wounded or dead,” Trump said. Russia’s defense ministry doesn’t publish casualty estimates.

Trump called for an “immediate ceasefire” followed by negotiations, adding that Zelenskiy “would like to make a deal” to end the war. While Ukraine’s government doesn’t deny it seeks peace, it has repeatedly stressed the necessity of obtaining meaningful guarantees from its allies, led by US.

“When we talk about an effective peace with Russia, we should first of all talk about effective guarantees of peace,” Zelenskiy said in Sunday’s X post.

The war “cannot simply end with a piece of paper and a few signatures,” Zelenskiy said. “A ceasefire without guarantees can be reignited at any moment.”

The updated fatality estimate from Zelenskiy implies that about 12,000 service members have died since February, when Ukraine’s leader officially estimated the death toll at 31,000.

In an interview with Japan’s Kyodo News published on Dec. 1, Zelenskiy denied reports that as many as 80,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed. The Wall Street Journal reported the figure in September, citing sources it didn’t identify.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.