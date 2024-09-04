Statistics Canada says country posted $684M merchandise trade surplus in July

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade surplus of $684 million in July.

The result compared with a revised deficit of $179 million in June. The initial reading for June had shown a surplus of $638 million.

In July, Statistics Canada says imports fell 1.7 per cent to $65.0 billion.

Imports of motor vehicles and parts fell 10.8 per cent as imports of passenger cars and light trucks fell 18.7 per cent after hitting a record high in June.

Exports edged down 0.4 per cent in July to $65.7 billion as exports of motor vehicles and parts declined 5.4 per cent.

In volume terms, imports fell two per cent in July, while exports decreased 1.5 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.