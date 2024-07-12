Australia Says Army Private Charged With Spying for Russia

The Australia flag atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, May 8, 2023. Australia may record its first budget surplus in 15 years, bolstering the center-left government's economic credentials as Treasurer Jim Chalmers moves to reinforce the central bank's efforts to peg back inflation. Photographer: Lisa Maree Williams/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Two Russian-born Australian citizens, one of whom is a member of the Australian Army, have been arrested and charged with espionage, authorities said on Friday.

Police said a 40-year-old woman, who is an Australian Defence Force Army Private, and a man, 62, a self-employed laborer, are due to appear in a Brisbane court later today. They are accused of obtaining ADF material to share with Russian authorities, police said.

“Espionage is an insidious crime, and at a time of global instability, state actors have ramped-up their efforts to obtain information held by Western democracies, including Australia,” Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said in a statement. “Espionage is not a victim-less crime. It has the potential to impact on Australia’s sovereignty, safety and way of life.”

The married pair was charged yesterday with one count each of preparing for an espionage offense, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years’ imprisonment. The AFP said it is the first time such a charge has been laid in Australia since new laws were introduced in 2018.

The government confirmed that a member of the Australian Defence Force has been arrested and charged with espionage but declined to comment further as the matter is before the courts.

