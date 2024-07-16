China Copper Smelters Bracing for Shortage of Vital Scrap Metal

Molten nickel matte is poured at the Vale Copper Cliff Nickel Smelter in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Nickel is the key ingredient in the stainless steel used in everyday appliances, but it's also critical for the transition away from fossil fuels, since it's used in the batteries automakers need to electrify the worlds car fleet. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese copper smelters are bracing for a potential shortage of scrap metal as Beijing’s efforts to create a level playing field have the unintended effect of reducing supply.

The Fair Competition Review regulation, due to take effect in August, forbids tax benefits without either approval from the State Council or permission by existing law. Many of China’s copper scrap processors rely on tax rebates from local governments, so may have to cut production, which will hit smelters that need the feedstock to make refined metal.

Around 30% of China’s refined copper production used scrap metal as a feedstock in 2023, Chen Xuesen, a spokesman at the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, said in a press briefing earlier this year.

Copper blister and anode processed from scrap are alternative feedstocks to ore concentrate, which has also been in short supply this year. The processing fees to covert concentrate into metal collapsed to near zero on the spot market due to supply setbacks at global mines and a relentless expansion in Chinese smelting capacity.

Some manufacturers processing copper scrap into anode and blister have already cut production in anticipation of rising costs, state-owned researcher Beijing Antaike Information Development Co. said in a note last week.

The competition policy could also disrupt production of other metal that use scrap as a feedstock including aluminum, lead, Shanghai Metals Market said in a report last week.

China’s twin-track economy is generating doom-and-gloom headlines about domestic woes one moment and growing fears about the dominance of its manufacturers the next. But a silver lining is becoming clear: Xi Jinping’s long quest for technology-driven “high-quality growth” is starting to pay off.

Rio Tinto Group said second-quarter shipments of iron ore from in Western Australia rose modestly even as Chinese demand softened, while the company’s copper output jumped by almost a fifth.

Outflows across US exchange-traded funds tracking Chinese equities persisted for a sixth-straight week, as weaker economic data and implications of a Trump victory spooked investors — even before Saturday’s assassination attempt.

