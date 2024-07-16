Saudi Arabia Gets IMF’s Largest Growth Cut Among Major Economies

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth projections for Saudi Arabia by more than any other major economy it tracks, reflecting the kingdom’s decision to extend deep cuts in oil production.

Saudi gross domestic product will rise by 1.7% in 2024, according to the fund, less than the Washington-based lender’s prediction of 2.6% in April. It also lowered the projection for 2025 to 4.7% from 6%.

That compares to the IMF’s estimate that global GDP will climb 3.2% this year and the US’s by 2.6%.

Slower growth may weigh on Saudi government revenues at a time when it’s raising billions of dollars of debt to fund Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans to transform the economy.

The IMF said the downward revision, announced in its latest World Economic Outlook published on Tuesday, was mainly caused by the Saudi government prolonging crude supply curbs well into next year. Taken with some other members of the OPEC+ cartel, the decision to cut output in 2023 was designed to prop up oil prices.

Yet while Brent crude is up around 8% this year to just under $84 a barrel, it’s below what Riyadh needs to balance its budget. The IMF calculates the government needs a price of around $96 for that.

Bloomberg Economics says the break-even price is even higher, at $109 a barrel, if the sovereign wealth fund’s domestic investments are included.

The world’s biggest crude exporter lowered production to 9 million barrels a day last year, roughly 1 million barrels below its average of the past decade. That move triggered a contraction in what was the Group of 20’s fastest-growing economy in 2022.

The government has long focused on growing its non-oil economy, where the vast bulk of Saudis are employed and which the crown prince’s Vision 2030 plan is aimed at reshaping. That has also showed signs of easing, accelerating at the slowest pace since the coronavirus pandemic during the first quarter of 2024.

The revision to Saudi Arabia’s growth likely weighed on growth projections for the wider region. The IMF cut its estimates for the Middle East and Central Asia to 2.4% this year from 2.8% earlier.

