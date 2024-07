Bank Regulator Lowers Westpac’s Capital Penalty on Risk Progress

A pedestrian past signage for Westpac Banking Corp. at Westpac Place building in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Rising costs and intensifying competition for home loans at Australia’s biggest banks are combining to set up a grueling earnings season.

(Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp.’s additional capital requirements were reduced by the Australian regulator amid progress in improving risk management and governance.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority lowered the A$1 billion ($671 million) capital add-on that was applied to Westpac by A$500 million, according to a statement Friday. The remaining A$500 million add-on remains in place until further work is completed, the statement said.

The bank was hit in 2019 with the requirements to hold more capital after regulatory violations that led to a record fine to settle Australia’s biggest breach of anti-money laundering laws.

“Westpac is now a simpler, stronger bank with substantially improved risk governance,” Chief Executive Officer Peter King said in a separate statement.

