Malaysia GDP Expands Most in Six Quarters as Recovery Takes Hold

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s economy expanded at the fastest pace in six quarters, suggesting a recovery seen at the beginning of this year is gathering speed.
Gross domestic product grew 5.8% in the April-June quarter from a year ago, the fastest since the December quarter of 2022 and quicker than the even the highest estimate of 5.1% in a Bloomberg survey. The performance follows a 4.2% expansion seen in the first three months of 2024.
The $400 billion economy, which expanded by among the region’s fastest pace at 8.7% in 2022, saw growth moderate last year amid tepid global demand. The International Monetary Fund expects economic output to improve this year to 4.4% from 3.7% in 2023.
The country recently drew billions of dollars of investment pledges from the likes of Google and Microsoft Corp. as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim positions Malaysia as a regional tech hub. At the same time, exports grew for the third straight month in June and is set to improve further on the back of a global tech upcycle, according to the central bank. Cash handouts and higher wages for civil servants will also support domestic consumption.
Malaysia is posed to benefit “from a trifecta of positives” this year — improving private investment, recovery in external demand, and resilient consumer spending, according to Maybank Investment Bank analysts Suhaimi Ilias and Wong Chew Hann in a note Monday ahead of the data. They expect growth to come in at 4.7% this year.
Still, an uneven or slower recovery in China — Malaysia’s largest trading partner — could cloud the outlook for the Southeast Asian nation, which also relies on Chinese tourists and investment to support economic activity. Bank Negara Malaysia expects GDP to expand between 4% and 5% this year on improving external demand.
