Malaysia GDP Expands Most in Six Quarters as Recovery Takes Hold

Workers labor at a construction site in Selangor, Malaysia, on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries are grappling with record temperatures as the heat wave that started in April continues to blast through the region, following a pattern of increasing extreme weather caused by the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Photographer: Samsul Said/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s economy expanded at the fastest pace in six quarters, suggesting a recovery seen at the beginning of this year is gathering speed.

Gross domestic product grew 5.8% in the April-June quarter from a year ago, the fastest since the December quarter of 2022 and quicker than the even the highest estimate of 5.1% in a Bloomberg survey. The performance follows a 4.2% expansion seen in the first three months of 2024.

The $400 billion economy, which expanded by among the region’s fastest pace at 8.7% in 2022, saw growth moderate last year amid tepid global demand. The International Monetary Fund expects economic output to improve this year to 4.4% from 3.7% in 2023.

The country recently drew billions of dollars of investment pledges from the likes of Google and Microsoft Corp. as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim positions Malaysia as a regional tech hub. At the same time, exports grew for the third straight month in June and is set to improve further on the back of a global tech upcycle, according to the central bank. Cash handouts and higher wages for civil servants will also support domestic consumption.

Malaysia is posed to benefit “from a trifecta of positives” this year — improving private investment, recovery in external demand, and resilient consumer spending, according to Maybank Investment Bank analysts Suhaimi Ilias and Wong Chew Hann in a note Monday ahead of the data. They expect growth to come in at 4.7% this year.

Still, an uneven or slower recovery in China — Malaysia’s largest trading partner — could cloud the outlook for the Southeast Asian nation, which also relies on Chinese tourists and investment to support economic activity. Bank Negara Malaysia expects GDP to expand between 4% and 5% this year on improving external demand.

