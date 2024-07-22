Biden Agenda ‘Full Steam Ahead’ With Officials Traveling to Asia

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s top diplomatic and defense officials are proceeding as planned with a trip to Japan and the Philippines this week as part of a “full-steam ahead” approach to the rest of the world even after his decision to not seek a second term, officials said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will hold so-called “2+2” meetings with their counterparts in Tokyo and Manila in trips that had been scheduled for many weeks. The visits are part of a long-term effort to reinforce the American diplomatic and military commitment to two crucial allies in the face of a more assertive Chinese stance around disputed areas of the South China Sea and East China Sea.

“A lot of things can happen in six months,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a briefing Monday. “We did in no way consider canceling this trip because the work we are doing in the Indo-Pacific is one of our top priorities and it needs to continue.”

Earlier: Biden to Project Strength Abroad Despite Lame-Duck Status

Biden announced Sunday that he would not pursue reelection. He told Blinken that same day he wanted his administration’s work to continue as planned, especially when it comes to national security, Miller said. He said Blinken conveyed that message to senior officials at the department on Monday.

Blinken leaves Wednesday on his trip, which will also include stops in Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Mongolia. Austin will join Blinken in Tokyo and Manila and will also meet with officials from South Korea while in Japan.

Upon returning to the US, both officials will meet with their Australian counterparts.

