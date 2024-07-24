Chinese Stocks Trim Losses Amid Signs National Team in Action

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese equity benchmarks pared early losses Wednesday, with the rebound coinciding with a jump in trading activity among exchange-traded funds known to be favored by the state fund.

The CSI 300 Index was down 0.1% as of mid-day trading break, recovering from a 0.9% drop earlier. Turnover among major ETFs started to pick up as the Shanghai Composite Index slipped below the key 2,900 level.

China’s sovereign wealth fund, known as the national team, has been pivotal in putting a floor under the stock market this year, including during last week’s Third Plenum. Wednesday’s moves suggest they may have been in action again after pessimism deepened following underwhelming policy announcements from the twice-a-decade political gathering.

“It’s quite likely that the national team was behind the leg up in stocks in the morning session, as turnover in some of the large broad index ETFs is a key window to observe the moves of the sovereign fund,” said Li Xuetong, fund manager at Shenzhen Enjoy Investment Management Co. “Pessimism is prevalent in the market.”

Turnover in eight ETFs known to be purchase targets of the national team reached 8.5 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) as of mid-Wednesday, already nearing the previous session’s total. While the amount is modest compared to last week’s actions — when it neared 40 billion yuan on Friday — key benchmarks’ recovery tracked the rise in trading activity.

China’s economy has struggled to gain traction with the property market mired in a deep slump and consumers wary to spend. Geopolitical tensions ahead of the US presidential election is another headwind as anti-China rhetoric ramps up.

With the unfavorable backdrop, traders fear that the market is doomed in a downward cycle, where rebounds barely last more than a few weeks. After an underwhelming Third Plenum, hopes are for more market-friendly measures to be released from the 24-man Politburo later this month. But any announcements are likely to prove insufficient if history is a guide.

The CSI 300 Index is about 10% below where it was following the 2023 July Politburo, when a rare and bold slogan to “invigorate capital markets and boost investor confidence” offered only fleeting gains.

The pledge was deemed the strongest endorsement of markets by top leaders in at least a decade, and was supplemented with concrete polices including a stamp duty cut and short-selling restrictions. Chinese stocks’ poor performance over the past year shows the bar to rejuvenate markets this time around will be significantly higher.

The amount of redemptions from China’s stock-focused mutual funds was one of the largest since 2005 in the second quarter, with more than half of the best-performing products seeing net selling by existing investors, according to Changjiang Securities.

“There is some pessimism due to the fact that the Plenum did not provide many concrete reasons to be more upbeat,” said Chen Zunde, fund manager at Guangdong Fund Investment Co. “There is a bit of panic, but the selloff could also be largely associated with fund flows” including big mutual fund redemptions, he added.

