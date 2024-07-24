Philippine Central Bank Suspends Currency Trading for Second Day

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - JULY 24: Residents trapped by flooding caused by Typhoon Gaemi and monsoon rains ride a boat on July 24, 2024 in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. Monsoon rains, intensified by Typhoon Gaemi, have caused flooding and landslides throughout the Philippines, resulting in at least eight deaths and displacing over 600,000 people. The typhoon, located east of Taiwan Wednesday with up to 162 kph winds, did not make landfall in the Philippines but enhanced monsoon rains. In the region around the capital Manila, government work and schools were suspended due to severe overnight flooding. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank suspended currency trading and monetary operations for a second day on Thursday after Manila canceled government work and schools due to heavy monsoon rains compounded by Typhoon Gaemi.

Gaemi is now less likely to bring heavy rainfall over any portion of the Philippines, the nation’s weather agency said on Thursday, after massive rain flooded the capital region and other areas on Wednesday.

At least four people died in a landslide in the Philippines, and more than half a million people were displaced as the storm intensified monsoon rains, according to authorities. Gaemi raced toward Taiwan early Thursday morning, with one early estimate putting the storm’s potential losses at $25 billion.

