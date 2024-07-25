Nissan Lowers Profit Outlook on US Inventory, Weak Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. lowered its full-year operating profit target on weak sales in Japan, while a high inventory in the US remains a concern.

The Japanese automaker cut its operating profit outlook to ¥500 billion for the year through March 2025, down from its prior forecast of ¥600 billion and below the market consensus of about ¥570 billion. Nissan estimated in May the yen’s weakness will likely boost profit by around ¥70 billion.

Nissan has been struggling in China where it faces a tough battle from local battery electric vehicle makers with stronger features such as BYD Co. In the quarter through June, Nissan’s profit was ¥995 million failing to beat analysts’ average projection of ¥133.9 billion.

Nissan shares extended losses following Thursday’s results, falling as much as 8.8%.

In its mid-term plan announced in March, Nissan set a target of selling an additional 1 million vehicle and introducing 30 new models over the next three years, 16 of which are to be electric vehicles. But since then, the company hasn’t provided many more details.

In the last business year that ended on March 31, Nissan reported profit of ¥530 billion, 15% less than it had forecast.

