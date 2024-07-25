UBS Veteran China Private Banker Su Leaves Firm After 19 Years

A logo outside the UBS Group AG headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. UBS attracted $28 billion from wealthy clients in the months running up to its takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, in an early indication of how many assets the combined firms will be able to retain. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG’s senior private-bank executive Jenny Su has left, weeks after three earlier departures on her team, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Su had been on leave since May before departing the Swiss bank this month, according to the people who asked not to be named as the information is private. Most of her 19-year tenure was spent handling clients from the Greater China region in Singapore, according to her LinkedIn profile.

UBS declined to comment and Su did not reply to a request for comment via her mobile phone.

Su was part of the bank’s global family office and institutional wealth group, and oversaw a team of more than 15 bankers until earlier this year, the people said.

Around May, three Singapore-based relationship managers in her team left the Swiss bank. Other managers have taken her responsibilities since Su went on leave in May, said the people.

Su joined UBS as a director in 2005 after five years at Merrill Lynch, where she had specialized in financial planning for Greater China markets. UBS promoted her to be managing director in 2013.

The topic of China wealth in Singapore has been in the spotlight, particularly given the influx of flows from the country in recent years. When 10 people of Chinese origin were arrested last year in the nation’s biggest money-laundering scandal, the case also raised scrutiny over the role of banks in helping to police foreign wealth.

