Japan Real Estate Shares Slump Most Since 2020 on Rates Concern

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s real estate shares tumbled the most since March 2020 on concern mortgage rates will increase and sap demand after the nation’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate.
A gauge of real estate stocks on the Topix index sank as much as 6.4%, the worst performing sector in the broader index. Japan’s biggest property companies Mitsui Fudosan Co. and Mitsubishi Estate Co. dropped at least 7%, while Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. retreated as much as 9.4%.
The Bank of Japan hiked its policy rate to around 0.25% from a range of 0 to 0.1% on Wednesday, prompting the nation’s largest lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. to increase its short-term prime rate, which is seen as a benchmark for floating-rate mortgages and other loans.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.