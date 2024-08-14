Ukraine’s Army Chief Says Offensive in Russia Is Continuing

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s top commander said forces are continuing their offensive operations in Russia, advancing by as much as 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) in the Kursk region on Wednesday.

Kyiv’s troops are also bolstering defenses in Ukraine’s east and south, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a post on the president’s Telegram channel on Wednesday. Weapons supplied by allies are used in this effort, according to the Ukrainian leader.

