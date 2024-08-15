Australia’s Job Gains Beat Expectations, Backing RBA Rate View

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s jobs growth surpassed all expectations in July while a swelling labor force pushed unemployment up slightly, underscoring the resilience of the labor market to elevated interest rates.

Employment jumped by 58,200 — driven by full-time roles — versus a forecast 20,000 gain, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Thursday. Unemployment edged up to 4.2% as the participation rate surged to a record high 67.1%.

The Australian dollar and yield on policy sensitive three-year bonds erased an earlier decline as traders trimmed expectations of Reserve Bank rate cuts. Money markets now see the start of the RBA’s easing cycle in December.

“Although the unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage point in each of the past two months, the record high participation rate and near record high employment-to-population ratio shows that there continues to be a high number of people in jobs, and looking for and finding jobs,” said Kate Lamb, ABS head of labor statistics.“Employment growth was faster than population growth.”

The report comes a week after the RBA left the key rate at a 12-year high of 4.35% while sticking with its hawkish rhetoric. Money markets and economists reckon the RBA’s next move will be a cut, though they’re divided on the timing.The consensus of economists is that an easing will only begin in 2025.

That’s despite Governor Michele Bullock all-but ruling out rate cuts in the near-term. She will have an opportunity to share her views on today’s employment data, among other issues, at a parliamentary hearing on Friday.

Bullock has repeatedly expressed a desire to preserve the hefty job gains in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic while reining in inflation, citing the RBA’s dual mandate of price stability and full employment.

Policymakers have recently expressed uncertainty over their estimate of full employment, saying it’s likely around 4.5%. The RBA, which describes its current policy settings as restrictive, next meets Sept. 23-24, when it’s expected to stand pat for a seventh straight meeting.

Thursday’s data showed annual jobs growth held at 3.2% in July.

The report also showed:

Full-time roles soared by 60,500 while part-time fell 2,300

Employment to population ratio increased to 64.3%

Monthly hours worked rose by 0.4%

The underutilization rate lifted slightly to 10.6%

Underemployment decreased to 6.3%

