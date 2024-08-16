BHP miners to lift strike after negotiators reach wage deal

(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group and union leaders in Chile reached a preliminary wage agreement on Friday, setting the stage for a resumption of normal production at the world’s biggest copper mine.

The main union at the Escondida operation will temporarily lift a strike at 8 a.m. local time on Friday in order to present the new proposal to their 2,400 members, according to company and union statements.

The two sides “have reached consensus on a proposal for a new collective bargaining contract,” BHP said in a statement.

If ratified, the accord will end a stoppage that has disrupted production at a site accounting for about five per cent of the world’s mined copper at a time of tightness in the supply of concentrate — the raw material used to feed smelters.

Workers downed tools Tuesday after failing to reach a wage deal with management in the obligatory phase of collective bargaining. Since then, the two sides have been engaged in on-again, off-again discussions.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.