Thai Parliament Meets to Vote on Thaksin’s Daughter as New PM

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of Pheu Thai Party, center, and other coalition party leaders gesture during a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s parliament began a special session to vote on the nomination of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a daughter of former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, as the Southeast Asian nation’s next prime minister.

Paetongtarn, 37, is backed by an 11-member coalition which has more than 300 members in the 493-member House of Representatives.

If elected, Paetongtarn will become the third member of the influential Shinawatra clan to lead the country and the youngest prime minister in Thailand’s history.

She was picked for the top job after the country’s Constitutional Court dismissed Srettha Thavisin as prime minister in an ethics violation case linked to the appointment of a tainted lawyer as a minister.

