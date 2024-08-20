Iran Says It May Take ‘Long’ Time to Retaliate Against Israel

(Bloomberg) -- Iran said its response to the alleged Israeli killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran could take a long time, signaling that the Islamic Republic won’t rush the expected retaliation that had raised fears of a regional war in the Middle East.

“Time is on our side and it’s possible that the waiting period for this response will be long,” Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Spokesman Ali Mohammad Naeini was cited as saying by Iranian state TV.

“It’s possible that Iran’s response won’t be a repeat of past operations,” he said, adding that Israel “must await calculated and precise strikes at the appropriate time.”

Iran accuses Israel of killing Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.

In April the IRGC fired an unprecedented barrage of missiles and drones at Israel in retaliation for an air strike on its consulate in Syria. The IRGC is a branch of Iran’s military that reports directly to the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

