Thaksin Pitches Strategy to Rescue Thailand From Debt Trap

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand needs to urgently tackle its high levels of household and public debt and focus on policies that can propel the country’s growth rate to match some of its Southeast Asian neighbors, according to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

A debt restructuring initiative to cover the households and businesses should be undertaken as “Thailand and its people are trapped in debt,” the two-time premier and father of newly elected leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra said Thursday in a talk titled “Vision for Thailand.”

The finance minister and other ministries should take the lead in addressing the chronic debt burden, Thaksin, seen as the de facto chief of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, told a gathering of more than 1,400 bankers, business executives and politicians in Bangkok. The event marked the first anniversary of Thaksin’s dramatic return to Thailand from a self-imposed exile after he fled corruption charges in 2008.

While Thaksin is unlikely to assume any official or political position in the new government, he’s expected to wield considerable influence on Paetongtarn administration’s policies. A popular and polarizing figure in Thai politics for over two decades, his years in power saw populist policies dubbed as “Thaksinomics” to drive economic growth. He introduced a debt moratorium for farmers, fuel and electricity subsidies and a universal healthcare scheme that propelled annual growth rate to above 5%.

Paetongtarn, who is still in the process of finalizing her cabinet, faces the challenge of reviving an economy stifled by a near record-house hold debt, sluggish exports and the high cost of living. While her predecessor Srettha Thavisin pushed ahead with a $14 billion cash handout to shore up the economy, she’s ordered a review of the payout amid concerns of legal challenges to the controversial plan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.