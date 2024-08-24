Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Germany Deaths, AP Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the fatal stabbings of three people in Germany “to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere,” the Associated Press reported, citing a news site tied to the terror group.

A “soldier of the Islamic State” carried out an attack against Christians, according to the Amaq news site, which has been linked the group, AP said.

German police are searching for the attacker, who seriously wounded at least four others at a festival in the west of the country on Friday.

The city of Solingen, which was celebrating 650 years since its founding, canceled the festival after the attack there. Residents are being advised to remain calm and to pass on any information to the local police, a spokesperson for the Düsseldorf police department said.

A 15-year-old was arrested and was being questioned for any possible connections to the crime, the spokesperson said.

The attack may further fuel anti-immigrant violence, an issue in Germany and other European countries with active populist parties on the far-right and the far-left. Polls show that the German anti-immigration parties AfD and BSW may surge in popularity in elections in the Thuringia and Saxony regions next weekend.

“The perpetrator must be caught quickly and punished with the full force of the law,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X.

