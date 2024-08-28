Philippines, Vietnam to Sign Deals to Advance Defense Ties

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines and Vietnam will likely sign agreements to bolster security ties during Vietnamese Defense Minister General Phan Van Giang’s visit to Manila on Friday, according to a top Philippine official.

Manila wants to advance the relationship between the two nations’ defense and military sectors, Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said Tuesday.

Vietnam and the Philippines have been deepening cooperation, including between their coast guards, as they face disputes with China over parts of the South China Sea. The two Southeast Asian nations have recently submitted separate information to the United Nations, asserting exclusive rights to resources in the disputed sea.

