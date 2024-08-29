Couche-Tard Seeks Pension Fund Backing for Seven & I Bid

Barry Schwartz, chief investment officer and portfolio manager at Baskin Wealth Management, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss Couche-Tards plans to aquire 7-Eleven

(Bloomberg) -- Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is seeking backing from some of Canada’s largest pension funds to support its proposed acquisition of 7-Eleven owner Seven & i Holdings Co., people familiar with the matter said.

The retailer is reaching out to funds including Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan to gauge their interest in providing equity, the people said. It’s seeking to raise several billion dollars from such co-investors, according to the people.

Couche-Tard is considering a range of funding options, from debt financing to issuing stock, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Discussions with the Canadian pension funds are ongoing and no final agreements have been reached.

Representatives for Couche-Tard, CDPQ, CPPIB and OTPP declined to comment.

The companies disclosed last week that Couche-Tard had made a preliminary non-binding proposal to buy Seven & i, which operates more than 85,000 stores across the globe. Any deal to acquire the retailer, which has a market value of about $38 billion, would be the biggest-ever foreign takeover of a Japanese company. Couche-Tard, which operates about 16,700 stores, is worth about $56 billion.

Top pension funds and sovereign wealth investors are flush with cash and have been increasingly playing large roles in financing major transactions. PAI Partners is seeking to rope in Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore’s GIC Pte to back its offer for French drugmaker Sanofi SA’s consumer health division, people familiar with the matter have said. ADIA also teamed up with investors including CVC Capital Partners Plc on a transaction to take Hargreaves Lansdown Plc private for about £5.4 billion ($7.1 billion).

--With assistance from Reed Stevenson, Mathieu Dion and Aaron Kirchfeld.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.