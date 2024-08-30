Stocks in India Head for Record Streak as Bull Market Powers On

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

Indian shares are closing in on a historic milestone as the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index looks set to gain for the 12th straight day.

The index has set successive fresh highs in recent days, boosted by continued buying from local funds and retail investors. A rebound in global markets spurred by the prospect of lower interest rates has also supported the risk-on sentiment.

Indian equities are likely to extend gains amid strong domestic inflows and as investors bet a pick up in earnings growth. Local institutions have plowed more than $6 billion into shares this month, compared with foreign outflows of $518 million.

“Expectations of strong festival season demand, rural revival and interest-rate cuts will provide support to markets,” said Amnish Aggarwal, head of research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. The Mumbai-based brokerage sees a 6% upside for the Nifty over the next 12 months.

The gauge rose as much as 0.4% on Friday to a new all-time high of 25,258.80.

