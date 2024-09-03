Pimco Sees BOJ Hike as Soon as January, Likes Long-Term Bonds

(Bloomberg) -- Pimco Japan Ltd. expects the Bank of Japan to raise rates again as early as January and is ready to actively invest in ultra long-term government bonds, which have seen their level corrected from a value proposition standpoint.

Despite geopolitical uncertainties and financial market instability in August, the BOJ’s approach to normalize monetary policy has not changed, and “the next rate hike will be as early as next January,” said Tadashi Kakuchi, portfolio manager of Japanese bonds at Pacific Investment Management Co.’s Japan branch in an interview.

The forward interest rate on super long-term bonds exceeded 3% for the first time since the BOJ’s radical quantitative easing started in 2013. The yield curve is still steep and there are “no duration needs” to buy longer-dated government bonds, Kakuchi said. “This is an opportunity to take a little bit of risk.”

The supply-demand balance for super long-term bonds is deteriorating as weak investment is combined with the BOJ’s reduction of JGB purchases. The Ministry of Finance has also begun to consider shortening the maturity of JGB issuance, though Kakuchi says there will be improvement in about six months and an increase in demand could lead to stability across the bond market.

Although volatility has calmed down recently, it “will remain higher than before the BOJ started policy normalization,” he said. “For those of us who are active managers, volatility is better than no volatility.”

