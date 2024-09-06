Japan’s Koizumi Enters Leadership Race, Says Would Hold Election

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi formally declared his candidacy for the ruling party’s upcoming leadership race, and said if elected he will call a general election.

“I want to make major reforms within a year,” Koizumi said at a press conference Friday where he outlined a range of policies he’d like to pursue, as he bids to follow in his father’s footsteps to become prime minister. “It’s time to question why Japan’s decline isn’t stopping.”

The former minister said he wants to put together an economic package to support those hit by inflation, submit a bill next year on labor reforms, and hold a referendum on reforming the constitution.

Koizumi has been placing either first or second alongside former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba in public opinion polls on preferences for LDP leader. A host of other candidates have raised their hands for the country’s top job, including Digital Transformation Minister Kono Taro, and party heavyweight Toshimitsu Motegi.

LDP lawmakers and party members choose the leader and in the past the preference of the public hasn’t always been a major consideration. In the upcoming election the party may pay more heed to public opinion as it seeks to recover support after a scandal over slush funds.

The scandal involved secret payments to members of factions within the party, who often vote in blocks according to the wishes of their faction bosses in leadership elections. All but one of the factions have since been broken up, making the vote less reliant on block voting this time around.

Koizumi was not a member of any faction, a factor that has helped distance him from the scandal. He has also received the support of Yoshihide Suga, a former prime minister and an influential figure within the party. Suga has said the party needs to reform itself.

At 43, Koizumi is likely to be the youngest of the candidates in the election. His limited experience in senior government roles may yet prove a disadvantage. His only cabinet role was as environment minister for two years through 2021.

