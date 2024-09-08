Philippines Arrests Duterte’s Pastor Ally Wanted by FBI

(Bloomberg) -- An evangelical preacher who had been wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and who has ties to former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, has been arrested, an official said.

Apollo Quiboloy has been arrested after weeks of police operation, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said on Sunday in a Facebook post, without providing other details.

Read: Protests Erupt in Philippines as Police Target Duterte’s Pastor

The police have been searching a church compound in the southern city of Davao for Quiboloy since late August. The pastor is also wanted by the FBI for alleged sexual abuse and human trafficking, which his supporters and followers have rejected.

