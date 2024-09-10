Morgan Stanley’s Turowski Leaves Asia for Global Banking Role

Signage at Morgan Stanley headquarters in New York, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Morgan Stanley is scheduled to release earnings figures on January 19. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Dieter Turowski, Morgan Stanley’s chairman of investment banking for Asia-Pacific, will move to the US for a new position as global vice chairman of the division and adviser to the biggest technology firms, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg.

The 36-year Morgan Stanley veteran will step down from his Asia post, though he’ll continue to be involved in the region through his role as chairman of global technology mergers, according to the memo confirmed by a bank spokesperson. Turowski will be based in Menlo Park, California after a decade in Asia.

This is the most senior shuffle for the bank’s division this year in Asia, and it comes as rivals including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and UBS Group AG have also revamped management or had senior departures, particularly from China.

Turowski joined Morgan Stanley in Toronto in 1988. He was head of technology mergers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in 1999, before becoming head of European M&A in 2008. He moved to Hong Kong from London in 2013 to become co-head of Asia-Pacific investment banking with Shane Zhang, before he was made chairman in 2017.

He was most recently focused on advising the firm’s biggest clients, including Asian and global multinationals, private equity firms, and family businesses.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.