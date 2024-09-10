Russia Kicks Off Major Naval Combat Drills That China Will Join

(Bloomberg) -- The Russian Navy started major drills that are planned to involve more than 400 vessels in multiple locations and showcase its cooperation with the Chinese military.

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to join the exercises, known as Ocean 2024, via videolink from the Kremlin on Tuesday, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the Interfax news service.

The “Ocean” codename is the same one as that used in the 1970s and 1980s for the biggest combat drills carried out by the Soviet Union’s navy in the period after World War II, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The exercises that are due to last until Sept. 16 include warships, submarines and support vessels, as well as more than 120 naval aircraft and in excess of 90,000 personnel, the ministry said on its Telegram channel. They’ll take place in the Pacific and Arctic oceans, and the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic seas, it said.

The ministry didn’t list the Black Sea among the locations, where its warships have been the target of repeated attacks by Ukrainian drones in recent months.

Four Chinese warships and a logistics vessel have joined Russian ships off the Sea of Japan for exercises, according to the Defense Ministry.

Moscow and Beijing have been intensifying economic and military cooperation since the start of the Kremlin’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, a partnership that prompted NATO to label China as a “decisive enabler” of the war effort.

Chinese and Russian naval forces earlier conducted a round of joint exercises in the western and northern Pacific Ocean, the Chinese Ministry of Defense said in July, adding that the operation was carried out in line with an annual plan and was not targeted at any third party.

