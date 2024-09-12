South Korea Aims to End Short-Selling Ban on All Stocks in March

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s top financial regulator said it plans to lift the ban on short selling at the end of March and will ensure that necessary rule revisions are in place by then.

The objective is to allow the strategy across all equities, not just in a limited number of stocks, Financial Services Commission chairman Kim Byoung-hwan said Thursday. While the country had previously said that the prohibition would be extended to March 30, there was uncertainty about whether the popular trading practice would resume afterward.

“With the goal of resuming short selling on all stocks at the end of March next year, we are revising laws and will ensure the systems are in place,” Kim said Thursday, speaking to reporters in his first press conference since taking office in July.

Read: Korea Extends Short Ban, Threatens Life in Jail for Illegal Bets

Kim said lifting the ban would help remove one of the barriers in South Korea’s bid for a market upgrade from MSCI Inc. In its annual classification review, the index provider maintained the country’s status as an emerging market. Kim emphasized that South Korea’s ultimate goal isn’t just to win such an upgrade but to lift the capital market standards via the initiatives such as “Corporate Value-up” programs.

He also said South Korea will “actively” review measures to improve its rules on how listed companies determine the ratios in the event of mergers. His remarks come after Doosan group, one of the oldest South Korea conglomerates, withdrew part of its merger plan between Doosan Bobcat Inc. and Doosan Robotics Inc. after push-back from financial watchdog Financial Supervisory Service and investors.

