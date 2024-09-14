Iran Sends ‘Chamran 1’ Research Satellite Into Space: State TV

TEHRAN, IRAN - FEBRUARY 11: Iranians attend the annual rally commemorating the 1979 Islamic Revolution as domestically-built missiles and a satellite carrier are displayed at the Azadi (Freedom) Sq. in in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Today, Iran marks the 45th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution amid tensions gripping the wider region over Israel's continued war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images) Photographer: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images Europe

(Bloomberg) -- Iran launched a domestically-manufactured research satellite into space on Saturday, according to the Islamic Republic’s state television network.

The Chamran 1, developed by the aerospace division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was placed into orbit at an altitude of 550 kilometers (342 miles) above Earth.

The satellite’s primary mission is to test and validate critical hardware and software systems designed for orbital maneuvering, the report said.

Iran aims to expand its space program by launching up to eight more satellites by March, according to a separate report from the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency, which cited the head of the Iranian Space Agency.

