Pakistan Stocks Hit Record High After Biggest Foreign Buying in a Decade

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Pakistan rose to a record high during trading on Thursday as robust foreign inflows and improving macro-economic indicators boost sentiment.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s equity benchmark KSE-100 index gained as much as 1.8% to hit an all-time high of 82,003.59, adding to its over 30% rise this year. Those returns are drawing foreign portfolio investors, who have net purchased $87 million in local shares in 2024 so far, the highest since 2014, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

Pakistan’s stock market has been one of the best performers globally this year, buoyed by improving economic outlook and a crucial initial loan deal with the International Monetary Fund in July. In recent months, the nation’s current account balance has improved, and the central bank has slashed interest rates as inflation is easing.

The country securing the IMF loan and improving economic indicators are attracting investors, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, chairman at the AKD Group that includes one of the nation’s largest brokerage houses, said. Pakistan is still “very cheap for foreign investors” and those investments will continue, more so after the interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve, Dhedhi said.

