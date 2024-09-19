Taiwan Set for Rate Decision as Worries Linger Over Home Prices

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s central bank is poised to announce the level for its benchmark interest rate and potentially unveil measures to rein in property prices.

At its quarterly meeting on Thursday, it will leave borrowing costs at 2% – the highest level since 2008 – according to 28 of 29 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. That would contrast with a global shift toward rate cuts after the Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate by a half percentage point.

The Central Bank of the Republic of China, as the monetary authority in Taipei is officially known, could again reduce the amount of money that people can get to buy second homes. It took such a step in June, and might expand on it or include more places around the archipelago of 23 million people.

Underscoring its worries about the real estate market, last month the central bank met local banks to convince them to cool property-related lending, warning it was prepared to take action if necessary.

The central bank is likely to avoid raising the amount of money lenders must hold in reserve as it did three months ago because “it would further tighten bank liquidity and impact first-time home buyers,” said Winston Chiao, an economist at Taishin Securities Investment Advisory Co.

Earlier this month, official data showed Taiwan’s consumer prices increased 2.36% in August, more than expected and drifting higher than the central bank’s 2% stated comfort level. Minutes of the central bank’s meeting in June later showed disquiet that rising rents were fueling inflation.

Taiwan’s economy grew 5.09% in the second quarter, more than expected, riding global demand for the artificial intelligence-related technologies that the archipelago produces. The trend has seen Taiwan’s exports to the US surge, and in August shipments to America broke a monthly record that had been held by China.

Still, Taiwan has said it expects growth to slow in the future. Last month, it said it is aiming for economic expansion of 2.8%-3.6% for the next four years.

While Taiwan’s inflation is low by global standards, rising prices and slower wage gains have been eroding household earnings.

