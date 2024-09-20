Israel Carries Out Precision Strike in Hezbollah Stronghold

(Bloomberg) -- Israel said Friday that it carried out a “targeted” strike in a Beirut suburb where Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah has a strong presence.

Israel Shifts War Focus to Hezbollah Hurt by Pager Blasts

Lebanese MTV channel said Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil, a member of the group’s top military council, was targeted in the attack. Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV said one person was killed and 14 others were wounded, including children.

Before the strike, the Israel Defense Forces said Hezbollah fired over 120 rockets across the border with some of them intercepted in the air.

