Deutsche Bank Said to Hire Moelis’ Mazumder for India Dealmaking

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has hired Apurva Mazumder in India as the German lender continues to expand its investment banking business across the Asia Pacific region.

Mazumder, who was a managing director at advisory firm Moelis & Co. in Mumbai, has joined Deutsche Bank as head of mergers and acquisitions and its diversified industries group for India, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News and whose contents were confirmed by a representative for the bank.

He has more than 25 years of investment banking and M&A experience, and during the past decade at Moelis he focused on advising corporates and financial sponsors on M&A, debt and equity raising deals, the memo showed. Prior to Moelis, Mazumder worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co. covering industrials and infrastructure.

India has turned into a hotspot for dealmaking activity as around $9 billion has been raised via IPOs this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The volume of deals involving Indian companies has climbed 28% to almost $78 billion, the data show.

Deutsche Bank has been on a hiring spree in APAC since last year to boost its ranks and take market share from Wall Street rivals. The lender has since played an active role on deals across the region, including in markets such as Australia, Japan, South Korea, China and Southeast Asia.

