German Investment Firm Mutares Targeted by Short Seller Gotham

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of German investment firm Mutares SE & Co. Kgaa plunged on Thursday after Gotham City Research said it was shorting the stock and published a critical report.

The stock fell as much as 28%, the most since it listed on Frankfurt’s entry standard in 2014, erasing about €150 million ($167 million) of market value.

In its report, Gotham City said it sees heightened risk that the shares are “substantially overvalued” due to what they called an increasing reliance on debt capital to fund dividends.

Bloomberg News has reached out to Mutares for comment.

Mutares isn’t the first European company to be targeted by Gotham City this year. In January, the short seller took aim at Grifols SA, sending the Spanish blood plasma firm’s shares plunging. It’s now facing disciplinary proceedings from Spain’s markets regulator.

Other past Gotham City targets include French electronic price-tag maker SES-Imagotag, now known as VusionGroup.

Mutares describes itself as an international investor, which acquires companies in special situations and takes an active part in trying to turn them around. It focuses on buying firms in sectors including automotive, technology and retail with revenues between €100 million and €750 million, according to its website.

