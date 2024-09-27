Myanmar Junta Seeks Peace Talks After Losing Ground in Conflict

(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s generals are asking ethnic armed groups to take part in peace talks and elections in an attempt to stem losses from a simmering conflict that erupted after a military coup in 2021.

The fighting has led to the loss of lives and property as some armed organizations, including the People’s Defence Force, or PDF, did not want to resolve issues by political means, according to the State Administration Council led by junta chief Min Aung Hlaing.

“Ethnic armed organizations and the PDF terrorists fighting against the state are invited to resolve the political issues through party politics or electoral processes,” the State Administration Council said in a statement on Thursday.

The rare overture comes as the military leadership struggles to stem a widespread rebellion, which according to some reports, has led to the junta losing control of townships covering about 86% of the country. This has raised questions over how long the generals can retain power, especially as ethnic armed groups make gains in the north and the west and the economy is in a tailspin.

Several opponents of the military rejected the offer. The shadow National Unity Government, made up of allies of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and who controls the PDF, said the generals were dishonest as they started the conflict in Myanmar in the first place.

“We will only focus on our goal: To establish a federal democratic union,” said NUG spokesman Nay Phone Latt.

The junta reiterated plans to hold general elections next year after delaying it for more than two years on concerns of the security situation. It said officials will start a 15-day nationwide census from Oct. 1 to ensure the accuracy of voter lists.

Washington has said there is no chance of free and fair elections so long as the junta is in power.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.