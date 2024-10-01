Berkshire Plans New Yen Bond Sale in Boost to Trading Houses

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is planning its second yen bond sale this year, fueling gains in trading houses on speculation it’s looking to boost investments in Japan.

Berkshire hired BofA Securities Inc. and Mizuho Securities Co. for a potential benchmark yen-denominated senior unsecured bond offering in the global market. The company is a regular issuer of yen bonds and last sold such debt in April, in the firm’s largest such deal since it first tapped the market in 2019.

The company’s fund-raising plans are closely watched by equity-market investors as Buffett has purchased stakes in trading firms, which helped propel the Nikkei 225 stock gauge to a record high earlier this year. Veteran investor Buffett said in his annual letter in February that Berkshire has funded most of its investment in Japanese companies through yen bond offerings.

“There’s still more room for Berkshire to increase its stake in trading houses,” said Takehiko Masuzawa, head of equity trading at Phillip Securities Japan. For the Japanese stock market overall, “this is good news for those looking to buy, and it will give them the push they need.”

Shares of Japanese trading houses extended gains in Tokyo, with a gauge of the companies on the Topix increasing as much as 2.7%. That compared with 1.7% for the broader index. Itochu Corp. climbed 3.6%, while Mitsui & Co. rose 4.2%.

