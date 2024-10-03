Gunman Threatens Rabbi, Students After Entering Home in Michigan

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: Police tape blocks the crime scene where thousands of pro-Trump insurrectionists attempted to enter the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College win, January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. At the direction of President Donald Trump, a mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and security has been tightened ahead of next weeks presidential inauguration. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- A gunman entered the home of a rabbi near Detroit and threatened him, his family and a group of University of Michigan students gathered for Rosh Hoshanah. No one was injured.

Police in Southfield, Michigan, responded to a call at 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 2 that a gunman entered a home where more than 20 members of the Jewish community had gathered, Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley said in an interview. The people in the home escaped and no one was injured, but a purse was stolen, Huguley said.

Officers arrested one person allegedly connected to the incident but haven’t apprehended the gunman. An investigation is underway and the police are treating the episode as a robbery, saying there is no evidence so far that it was a hate crime.

“We don’t have anything that points in the direction of a targeted attack against the Jewish community,” Huguley said. “The motive appears to be to take things.”

Betar, a Jewish group, described the incident as an antisemitic attack, the latest in a string of recent incidents involving University of Michigan students and the school’s hometown of Ann Arbor, which is located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) from Southfield. The Southfield gathering was being held at the home of a rabbi, Betar said.

Antisemitic incidents have increased in the US following Hamas’s attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and the Jewish state’s ensuing invasion of Gaza.

While the university echoed Southfield police in saying that “the incident does not appear to be motivated by antisemitism,” it vowed to strengthen security at certain locations during the Jewish High Holidays.

“We are working individually with the students who were involved in the Southfield incident,” Colleen Mastony, the school’s assistant vice president of public affairs, said in a statement. “We also are also in touch with parents and families, and faith-based organizations.”

