Berkshire Sounds Out Market for Yen Bonds as Yields Slide on BOJ

Japanese 1,000 yen, 5,000 yen and 10,000 yen banknotes arranged in Kyoto, Japan, on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. The contradictions in Japans efforts to protect the yen while slowing the pace of rising bond yields are becoming increasingly clear in currency and debt markets. Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has started sounding out investors for its second yen bond deal this year, at a time when expectations for the Bank of Japan raising interest rates again soon have receded.

Berkshire is considering selling seven tranches including 30-year debt, with early guidance for the spread of those bonds around 95 basis points over mid-swaps, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

The billionaire investor’s fundraising plans are closely watched by equity-market investors because Buffett has used yen funds raised in the bond market to purchase stakes in Japanese companies. His buying of stocks in Japan’s biggest trading firms helped propel the Nikkei 225 share gauge to a record high earlier this year.

A yen bond deal by Berkshire would come as Japanese corporate bond yields slide along with those of government notes on the shifting BOJ policy outlook. Expectations have changed after newly selected Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba took the unusual step of delivering what appeared to be a policy instruction to the central bank, by saying Japan’s economy wasn’t ready for more rate hikes yet.

Yields on Japanese corporate bonds have slid to around 0.92% from as high as around 1.07% at the end of July, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Benchmark 10-year JGB yields have dropped 17.5 basis points to 0.87% during that period.

